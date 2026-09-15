Charani becomes first Indian bowler to cross 800-mark in ICC rankings, Deepti jumps four places

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Sree Charani has accomplished a significant achievement as she became the first Indian bowler to cross the 800-rating mark in the ICC T20I rankings following the latest update on Tuesday.

This follows a stellar performance for the left-arm spinner in the Asia Cup 2026 final, where she scalped 4-20 in the title decider against Sri Lanka to cap off a strong tournament, as she ended with 12 wickets.

Charani's performances have made her breach the 800-mark rating in the T20I bowlers' rankings as she now tallies 804 ratings, which has helped her further consolidate her position at the top.

She is now the first Indian bowler to have breached the mark and third overall as she eyes to break the highest-ever rating. The best-ever rating in women's T20Is for bowlers currently belongs to Australia pacer Megan Schutt, who touched an 806 rating during her reign at the pinnacle.

Charani, who broke Poonam Yadav's record for most wickets taken by an Indian in a calendar year, is just the third bowler to achieve 800 ratings in the T20I bowlers' rankings, with former No.1 Sophie Ecclestone having touched 802 ratings earlier.

Meanwhile, while Charani continues to consolidate her position at the top, star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has emerged as a distant challenger for Charani's throne. Deepti took 3-19 in the Asia Cup final and emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps.

She has been further rewarded for her performances as she makes a four-place jump to reach No.2 in the bowlers' list with a rating of 729, a distant second behind her compatriot Charani.

There was more joy for India in the ICC rankings following India's record-extending eighth Asia Cup title. Shafali Verma moved a place up in the T20I batters' rankings after her match-winning 68 in the final to take the sixth spot in the batters' rankings.

Meanwhile, Shafali also moved five places up in the T20I all-rounders' list to reach No.15 in the standings.

--IANS

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