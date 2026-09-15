September 15, 2026 8:37 PM हिंदी

In UP, barcodes to unravel history and significance of religious and historical hotspots

In UP, barcodes to unravel history and significance of religious and historical hotspots

Lucknow, Sep 15 (IANS) For the thousands of tourists visiting various religious and historical tourism sites in Uttar Pradesh, they will no longer be needed to rely on the guides or locals for getting a peek into the history, archaeological significance, and beliefs associated with these tourist places.

The state government has introduced a system of barcodes and plaques at various religious sites, where a simple scan by your smartphone will provide the pilgrims with 360 degree understanding of the whole religious spot, along with its historical context as well as significance.

A total of 575 projects have been approved for the financial year and installation of plaques and barcodes has been completed at 14 sites.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that this system is being implemented to provide authentic and concise information to devotees and tourists about sites of religious, ancient, and historical importance.

He noted that the plaques display essential information covering the site's archaeological and historical significance as well as associated religious beliefs.

The state government's initiative aims not merely to identify these religious sites but to develop them into new hubs of information and tourism.

A visitor to an ancient temple, ashram, or religious site can simply scan the installed barcode to easily learn about the history, significance, and beliefs linked to that location. This will also help connect the younger generation with local religious and cultural heritage.

Key sites where the installation of plaques and barcodes has been completed include Nardanand Rishi Ashram (Mainpuri), Samaur Babadham (Firozabad), Vankhandeshwar Temple (Ukhrand), Chyavan Rishi Ashram (Mainpuri), and Radhakrishnan Temple (Firozabad).

Few others are Kalyani Mata Temple, Prayagraj; Shri Durvasa Ashram, Prayagraj; Shulkanteshwar Mahadev Temple, Prayagraj; and Shri Dashashwamedh Temple, Prayagraj.

Additionally, the installation of information plaques and barcodes has been completed at Paglanand Ashram, Prayagraj; Kamanhiya Baba Temple, Ayodhya; Prachin Shivala Temple, Ayodhya; Prachin Jwaladevi Temple, Suchitaganj-Sohawal (Ayodhya); and Gehnag Baba Temple, Ayodhya.

Many believe that this initiative has potential to provide new identity to smaller and relatively lesser-known sites—places that possess local historical and religious significance but often lack widespread public awareness.

This system also marks a step towards linking Uttar Pradesh's religious and cultural heritage with digital information.

As further projects are completed, more religious and historical sites across the state will be integrated into this facility.

--IANS

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