India, Myanmar reaffirm commitment to promote peace and stability through bilateral army exercise

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The 5th edition of the India–Myanmar bilateral army exercise IMBAX commenced at the Joint Training Node in Meghalaya on Tuesday, reaffirming the commitment of both nations towards promoting peace, stability and security in the region.

“The 5th edition of the India–Myanmar Bilateral Army Exercise IMBAX commenced today at the Joint Training Node, Umroi, Meghalaya. The 14-day exercise is being conducted from 15 to 28 September 2026,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army stated on X.

According to it, the exercise aims to enhance interoperability and synergy for the conduct of operations under the United Nations mandate through joint training between both armies.

“It will also provide an opportunity to exchange operational experiences and best practices, while strengthening mutual understanding, camaraderie and military-to-military cooperation. Exercise IMBAX also provides an opportunity for the participating contingent to witness a variety of indigenous weapons and equipment in use by the Indian Army, aligned with the vision of JAI se VIJAY. The exercise reaffirms the commitment of both nations towards promoting peace, stability and security in the region,” the Indian Army stated.

Last week, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, interacted with the visiting Myanmar Parliament delegation led by Chairman of the International Relations Committee, Pwint San, in New Delhi, with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the MoS reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to advancing the multifaceted partnership with Myanmar, guided by key Indian foreign policy priorities of Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

The delegation was in New Delhi for capacity-building training at the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), the training and research wing of the Lok Sabha Secretariat

Following the meeting, Margherita took to X and posted: “Glad to interact with the Myanmar Parliament delegation led by Dr. Pwint San, Chairman of International Relations Committee, during their visit to India for capacity building training at PRIDE. Building on our age-old civilisational and people-to-people ties, India remains committed to deepening our multifaceted partnership with Myanmar under our key foreign policy priorities - Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR.”

–IANS

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