Rights body accuses Balochistan HC of delaying bail to keep leaders jailed

Quetta, Aug 28 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Friday accused the Balochistan High Court (HC) of repeatedly delaying bail proceedings involving its leaders, alleging that the judicial process was being used as a “state-backed tactic” to keep the activists behind bars for prolonged periods in Pakistan.

According to the BYC, on several occasions, when the matters were listed for hearing before the concerned bench, the court did not proceed with the cases and the entire cause list was discharged. As a result, it said, the cases have been repeatedly adjourned to subsequent dates without effective proceedings.

The rights body noted that the situation is not only adversely affecting the BYC leadership but is also causing considerable prejudice to ordinary litigants whose cases remain pending before the court.

“The continued postponement of these bail applications is a matter of serious legal concern, particularly where the liberty of individuals is involved. Bail matters, by their very nature, require expeditious consideration because they directly concern the fundamental right to liberty and protection against unnecessary or prolonged incarceration. The right to a fair and expeditious determination is an essential component of due process and fair trial,” the BYC stated.

“The principle that ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ assumes particular significance in matters concerning personal liberty. Repeated adjournments and non-effective hearings, without substantive proceedings, can substantially prejudice the rights of accused persons and undermine the very purpose of judicial remedies. Where individuals remain in custody, every unnecessary delay has a direct and serious impact on their fundamental right to liberty,” it added.

Stressing that such delay also affects the broader administration of justice, the BYC said when cases are repeatedly listed for hearing but cannot proceed, litigants are left without an effective judicial remedy and forced to endure further uncertainty and prolonged litigation.

“Such circumstances warrant careful judicial attention, particularly in cases involving the fundamental rights and liberty of individuals. It is therefore submitted that the pending bail applications and other constitutional matters concerning the BYC leadership should be taken up and decided at the earliest possible opportunity, in accordance with law, constitutional guarantees, and the principles of fair, transparent, and expeditious justice,” the rights body noted.

It further said that the current situation “warrants serious judicial attention so that unnecessary delays may be avoided, the rights of the petitioners and accused persons may be protected, and public confidence in the administration of justice may be preserved.”

--IANS

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