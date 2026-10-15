Richa Chadha flies down to Delhi to celebrate Ali Fazal’s b’day: It’s about making beautiful memories

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha has jetted off to Delhi to celebrate her husband Ali Fazal’s birthday and said that for her, it’s never about grand celebrations; it’s about making beautiful memories with each other.

As Ali is busy shooting in Delhi, Richa is reportedly planning to join him for his birthday to celebrate the occasion together.

Richa said, “Birthdays are always special, but what makes them truly meaningful is being able to spend them with the people you love. Ali and I both have busy schedules, so whenever we get the opportunity to be together, we cherish it.”

“For me, it’s never about grand celebrations; it’s about making beautiful memories with each other.”

Ali has reportedly begun shooting for his upcoming situational comedy in Delhi. While details about the project remain under wraps, the genre marks another interesting addition to the actor's varied filmography.

The actor was last seen in the OTT anthology Lust Stories 3, consisting of four short film segments directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

In the film front, he was seen in Mirzapur: The Movie directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. It acts as an interquel set during the first season of the Amazon Prime Video television series Mirzapur .

Richa made her acting debut with a small role in the comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! In 2008. The actress's breakthrough came in 2012 with the crime film Gangs of Wasseypur.

Her career progressed with a supporting role in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, Fukrey, Inside Edge and Heeramandi.

--IANS

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