Rhea Chakraborty on trauma after arrest: It's not something that you can truly get over

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty has spoken about the emotional aftermath of the turbulent phase after the death of late star Sushant Singh Rajput on on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's chat show Double Date.

Rhea was joined by her brother Shovik Chakraborty. The siblings were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2020, following an interrogation regarding a drug-related investigation linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reflecting on their lives before and after their arrests, the siblings spoke about trauma, therapy, healing.

Looking back at what he described as "Chapter 1" of his life, Shovik recalled: "Chapter 1 was completely opposite. I was this nerd who was trying to get into an MBA college, either IIM or Wharton. IIM was even a better option," he said.

He recalled how life took an unexpected turn.

“Then everything went south. No one can predict these things. Life just takes you completely by surprise," he added.

He said that there was a phase where things were really bad and they got over it.

“It took us about four to five years. Even now, there are some days when you think, 'This happened to me.'"

Opening up about the lingering impact of the experience, Shovik revealed that he continues to struggle with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"I still have PTSD. Sometimes a random doorbell rings and it takes me back. There was so much chaos at that time that every doorbell made us feel like someone was coming after us," he shared.

Neha asked Rhea, whether she had been able to fully recover from the trauma.

Rhea responded: "It's not something that you can truly get over. It's trauma. It stays in your body, if not in your mind.”

The actor explained that healing is an ongoing process rather than a destination.

Rhea said “As like Shovik was saying, there's PTSD. You do your therapy and you deal with it."

Rhea also pointed out that their experience unfolded under intense public scrutiny, making it different from most personal struggles.

"Ours was public, so everyone knows about it, everyone talks about it, and that's okay."

Despite the scars left behind, she believes they have found a way to move forward.

“Double Date” streams on YouTube.

--IANS

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