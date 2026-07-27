RGV shares controversial opinion on education, says prevalent concept of education should be scrapped

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again gone extreme with his opinion, this time on the raging issue of education.

On Monday, the filmmaker took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note ridiculing the prevalent system and concept of education.

He wrote, “EDUCATION SHOULD BE KILLED Memorise. Write . Pass. Get degree. Get job. This was the formula paper thrust upon us , but now it is high time to tear it up A medical student burns five years of his time doing MBBS, two years post graduation, then two or three more for specialisation , totalling 10 years to learn what the A I in his pocket already knows . The doctor conducts tests , sees data and makes diagnosis from his accumulated knowledge to suggest treatment Now A I is doing all that with far more precision and unimaginably faster without fatigue or preoccupation Geoffrey Hinton, the man who built the foundations of modern AI , is shouting from roof tops that A I will do everything far better All experts agree that AI will keep take over what doctors are currently doing in the next 1 or 2 years”.

He asked why exactly are students still preparing for NEET or joining medical courses when diagnosis is algorithmic and surgery is robotic.

He shared, “The human doctor slowly starts becoming a middleman for which he doesn’t need to do a course for 10 years. Teachers still say, ‘It’s in the syllabus’. Parents still say, ‘Everyone else is doing it’. The youngster who dares to ask ‘Why am I memorising what my phone already knows?’ is treated like a radical instead of the only sane person”.

“This is not about demeaning parents or teachers.They either do not know or living in denial When the conventional education system is already in the mortuary why are we refusing to bury it? Everyone needs to buckle up and kill the education system in its present form , before young peoples futures are killed by the elderly ignorants The only hope is to steer them super fast towards A I and throw everything else into the dustbin”, he added.

RGV comments come amidst the ongoing issue of NEET-UG 2026 paper leak following which the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign. The political satire movement Cockroach Janta Party laid siege on Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Pradhan. After his resignation, CJP called off the strike. However, as per new reports the police have started rounding up protestors after the strike was called off. CJP has termed this move as a breach of trust on government’s part, and has said that they will be forced to call for the strikes once again if the existing charges against protestors are not dropped.

--IANS

aa/