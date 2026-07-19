July 19, 2026 6:39 PM हिंदी

RGV lauds Yami Gautam’s perseverance, risk appetite, faith after she clinches National Award for Best Actress

RGV lauds Yami Gautam’s perseverance, risk appetite, faith after she clinches National Award for Best Actress

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Legendary filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has lauded actress Yami Gautam after she was announced as the Best Actress for the 72nd edition of the National Film Awards. The filmmaker heaped praise on the actress for her perseverance, her risk appetite and her unshakeable faith.

The actress was feted for her work in political action thriller ‘Article 370’. On Sunday, the filmmaker took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he lauded the actress’ journey.

He wrote, “Hey @yamigautam , I don’t and never believed in the concept of awards, but I do believe in the power of recognition especially when it comes from many years of sincerity along with an unwavering commitment to one’s craft. What makes it even more special is that this honour has come for a film that was not merely a project for you, but a story you deeply believed in and hence you brought to the screen with so much conviction”.

He further mentioned, “The National Award could certainly feel like an incredible honour to you , but I am personally more impressed with the journey that led you to it ..the struggles, the perseverance, the risks, the faith and the refusal to give up , is what gradually built it up brick by brick towards this moment of the final construction and I am sure there will be many more buildings to come”.

‘Article 370’ is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted in Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

The film dominated the 72nd National Film Awards announcements as it bagged 3 awards including Best Music, Best Actress and Best Feature Film.

The awards were evaluated by an 11-member Central Jury chaired by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj, who oversaw the final selection process after reviewing entries from across the country.

The event is organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and features a structured jury system. While the date for the National Awards ceremony hasn’t been announced yet, the ceremony is expected to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where the President of India traditionally confers the National Film Awards on the winners. It has been the venue for recent editions, including the 70th and 71st National Film Awards.

--IANS

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