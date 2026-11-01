RFDL 2026/27: South Club double, Tribeni Shibpur win big in Hooghly; Conscient Sports claim Delhi leg

Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) South Club emerging as the dominant force of the competition by capturing titles in both the Under-8 and Under-12 categories of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) as the youth football tournament in Hooghly concluded in Hooghly on Sunday after 21 matches in each division.

In the Under-8 category, South Club clinched the top spot with 54 points (18 wins, +66 goal difference), closely followed by Chinsurah Junior Football Coaching Camp in second with 53 points.

Meanwhile, South Club secured their second title in the Under-12 division by finishing top with 46 points (14 wins, +56 goal difference), edging out Banichakra Club, who finished as runners-up with 43 points.

​In the Under-10 category, Tribeni Shibpur Sporting Club put on a dominant campaign to claim the city championship trophy with 49 points (15 wins, 4 draws, 2 losses) and an impressive +46 goal difference. South Club earned the runners-up spot in the Under-10 division with 41 points, while Banichakra Club finished third with 37 points.

Overall, the tournament showcased exceptional youth talent across Hooghly, highlighted by South Club’s double-title victory and Tribeni Shibpur Sporting Club’s commanding division win.

Earlier on Saturday, on the final day of action in the centre of Delhi in the RFYS 2026-27 season, Conscient Sports (Under-8 and Under-10) and India United Football Academy (Under-12) emerged champions on a thrilling day of action.

Conscient Sports were the standout club across the competition as they emerged champions in two of the three age categories.

The tournament was contested in three age categories. In the U-8, Conscient Sports beat R&R Football Club 3-1 in the final. Conscient Sports also emerged triumphant in the U-10 section, overcoming Khel Khel Mein Foundation 4-0 in a dominant display. The U-12 competition saw a hard-fought final with India United Football Academy edging out Bhagat Singh Football Academy 3-1.

With 54 RFDL teams and more than 500 RFYS teams competing across the country, this season will feature over 5,500 matches across grassroots tournaments organised by the Reliance Foundation in football, creating competitive opportunities for young footballers across the country. Together, the leagues form a clear pathway: players begin in the U8–U12 league, move through the U14 and U18 leagues, and advance to the U21 development league - the main bridge to senior national team and club football.

--IANS

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