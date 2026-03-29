Reyneke becomes first woman to win player of the match award on debut in multiple formats

Christchurch, March 29 (IANS) South Africa all-rounder Kayla Reyneke capped her ODI debut with a last-ball six against New Zealand on Sunday, giving the Proteas a thrilling two-wicket win. In the process, Kayla has become the first woman in international cricket to win player of the match awards on debut in multiple formats.

Kayla, 20, had already claimed the honour on her T20I debut against Pakistan earlier this year in Potchefstroom, where she also struck a six off the final ball to secure victory for South Africa.

Her latest effort on ODI debut against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval makes her only the fifth cricketer overall to achieve the milestone after Elias Sunny (Tests and T20Is), Mustafizur Rahman (Tests and ODIs), Ben Foakes (ODIs and Tests) and Lungi Ngidi (Tests and T20Is).

With South Africa needing 14 runs from the final over, Kayla held her nerve alongside Tumi Sekhukhune. Suzie Bates was tasked with defending the total for New Zealand, and Kayla cleared the ropes on the third ball to reduce the equation to six off three balls.

She then launched the final delivery over long-on to seal a two-wicket win for the Proteas. Kayla finished unbeaten on 42 from 32 balls, a knock laced with three fours and two sixes.

Earlier, New Zealand were dismissed for 268, with Maddy Green top-scoring with 85. Amelia Kerr added 36 and Izzy Gaze 37, while South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka returned career-best figures of 6-56.

Chasing 269, South Africa slipped to 30/2 before Annerie Dercksen (72) and Suné Luus (53) rebuilt with a 123-run stand. Nadine de Klerk chipped in with 39, but Kayla’s late hitting proved to be decisive. The second ODI will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington on April 1, with South Africa holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

--IANS

nr/