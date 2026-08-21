Several religious, political outfits observe Punjab shutdown today

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (IANS) Several Sikh religious and political organisations seeking the release of Sikh inmates, who have completed their prison terms, on Friday gave a statewide shutdown of Punjab till 2 p.m. amid heavy security buildup.

The impact of the shutdown was partial in the morning despite farmer organisations, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Waris Punjab De and others extending support. However, there was no report of violence so far, a senior police official told IANS here.

The shutdown call comes in the wake of the use of security forces on the Mohali border on August 15 to disperse demonstrators with the use of batons, tear gas and water cannons as they were forcefully making their way to Chandigarh to lodge their protest outside the residence of the Governor.

The march, led by members of the Qaumi Insaf Morcha, was also aimed at seeking parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence in a case linked to the 1995 assassination of Chief Minister Beant Singh.

Organisers of the shutdown gave a call to stage sit-in protests on rail tracks, highways and toll collection centres and shut markets across the state. However, they have appealed to shopkeepers and traders to support the call, while urging protesters to maintain peace and not to hamper emergency medical services.

Students who are travelling for exams and those travelling for weddings, funerals or going abroad are exempted from the shutdown, amid activists of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha deployed on state and national highways to stop traffic movement.

Private bus operators in several cities and towns have extended support to the call. As a precautionary step, many private educational institutions announced that they will remain closed; besides, markets, factories, and commercial establishments in many cities and towns have decided to keep their establishments shut till 2 p.m.

However, government educational institutes are working normally, though the attendance of the students was thin.

The SGPC kept its offices and institutions shut to express solidarity, besides postponing its scheduled executive meeting.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher said markets and institutions would be closed during the seven hours of shutdown call. Earlier, he had advised milkmen to distribute milk either before 7 a.m. or after the shutdown is over.

Legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali, now a supporter of Waris Punjab De, asked, “Why are the Sikhs being kept in jail despite completing their jail terms? They must be freed.”

--IANS

vg/dpb