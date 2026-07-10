Reliance Infra's Mumbai Metro One signs debt restructuring pact with NARCL

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Reliance Infrastructure Limited on Friday said its subsidiary Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has entered into a debt restructuring agreement with the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), resulting in a debt reduction of more than Rs 1,100 crore and the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against the company.

In a regulatory filing, Reliance Infrastructure said MMOPL -- a joint venture in which it holds a 74 per cent stake and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) owns the remaining 26 per cent -- signed the agreement with the government-backed NARCL on July 9.

The restructuring will reduce MMOPL's debt payable to NARCL by more than Rs 1,100 crore, based on the outstanding amount as of March 31, 2026, and lead to the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings initiated against the company.

Reliance Infrastructure said the debt restructuring marks a significant milestone in resolving MMOPL's debt and strengthening its financial position.

According to the company, the restructuring will enable MMOPL to continue focusing on the efficient and uninterrupted operation and maintenance of the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro Line-1 while reinforcing its long-term operational sustainability.

MMOPL owns, operates and maintains the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro Line-1, one of Mumbai's busiest metro corridors, which serves more than five lakh commuters every day.

Reliance Infrastructure had earlier informed stock exchanges on February 25, 2026, about developments related to the matter.

Earlier in June, Reliance Infrastructure announced that it initiated steps to expand into artificial intelligence (AI) and related new-age technologies through its subsidiaries as part of efforts to incorporate technology-driven activities within its business framework.

It has undertaken enabling measures through subsidiaries to participate in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem and allied technology segments, the company said

--IANS

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