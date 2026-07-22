Vikrant Massey says India isn't ready for a 'four-day work week': Have to work really hard for the next 40-50 years

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey has shared his views on the forever debate around shorter work weeks and work life balance especially in the entertainment industry.

Talking about the decade, the actor stated that a four-day work week may work in other countries, but is not yet possible in India as the nation still has a long way to go in its growth journey.

Speaking during the promotions of his upcoming series 'Musafir Cafe', Vikrant, in sn exclusive conversation, described the issue as a "very complex issue" and said India's economic realities are vastly different from those of developed nations.

Drawing a comparison with countries in Northern Europe, where four-day work weeks have gained traction, the actor said India is not yet in a position to adopt a similar model.

"If you talk about life or working like some countries, especially in Northern Europe, where four-day work weeks are followed, I don't think we can do that here. We are still a developing economy. We are a very young democracy. We have to achieve a lot as a country, not just for ourselves, but for the next generation as well," Vikrant said.

He further stressed that sustained hard work would be essential if India wants to realise its full potential over the coming decades.

"I believe that if we really want to see India grow and realise its true potential, then as a young country, for at least the next 30, 40 or even 50 years, we have to work really hard," he added.

Talking about the working hours in the entertainment industry, Vikrant said, "If I talk specifically about the industry, it is such a cost-heavy industry. It costs a lot of money. Even if we have a 12-hour shift, we don't actually shoot for 12 hours. We probably shoot for only four or five hours. Sometimes we have to shoot for 16-17 hours because there are budgets and practical realities," he said.

On the work front, Vikrant is gearing up for the release of Netflix's romantic drama series 'Musafir Cafe'. The show explores themes of love, heartbreak and self-discovery, with the actor playing Chander.

During the interaction, Vikrant also described the project as one of the finest scripts he has ever read and admitted that the role pushed him to emotional depths he had never explored before as an actor.

'Musafir Cafe' has been directed by Ruchir Arun and also stars Mahima Makwana and Vedika Pinto. The movie is set to premiere on OTT on July 24.

–IANS

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