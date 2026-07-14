July 14, 2026 8:58 PM हिंदी

'Rekhachithram' makers announce new Tamil film featuring Sarath Kumar in the lead

'Rekhachithram' makers announce new Tamil film featuring Sarath Kumar in the lead (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) The makers of several impactful and widely celebrated Malayalam films, including '2018', 'Rekhachithram', and 'Malikappuram', on Tuesday announced that their next film would feature Tamil actor Sarath Kumar in the lead.

Acclaimed production house Kavya Film Company, headed by producer Venu Kunnappilly, is now all set to strengthen its presence in Tamil cinema with an exciting new film.

On the occasion of actor Sarath Kumar’s birthday on Tuesday, the production house officially announced its next Tamil venture, tentatively titled 'Production No. 12'.

The project will see Kavya Film Company and Sarath Kumar come together for the first time. Needless to say, their coming together has raised expectations about the film among fans and film buffs.

The new film is to be written and directed by Kamal Prakash, who earned recognition for his work in G.V. Prakash Kumar’s 'Kingston'.

Sources claim that the director, with his distinctive filmmaking approach and a promising creative vision, is set to present Sarath Kumar in an engaging role that is expected to offer a fresh dimension to the veteran actor’s illustrious career.

Speaking about the collaboration, Producer Venu Kunnappilly said, “We are delighted to announce our next Tamil production on the special occasion of Sarath Kumar sir’s birthday. He is an accomplished performer whose remarkable journey and versatility continue to inspire generations of cinema lovers. This project brings together a compelling story and a passionate creative team, and we believe Sarath Kumar sir’s presence will add immense strength and depth to the film. Director Kamal Prakash has approached the subject with remarkable clarity and conviction, and we are excited to embark on this journey with him. We look forward to presenting a memorable cinematic experience to audiences.”

The film’s shooting is scheduled to commence shortly and will be primarily carried out across locations in Chennai. The makers have planned to complete the entire shooting schedule by November 2026, with the film gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release in early 2027.

The project brings together an accomplished technical team comprising Gokul Benoy as Director of Photography, Justin Prabhakaran as Music Director, Kalaivanan R. as Editor, S.S. Moorthy as Art Director, Dinesh Manoharanas Costume Designer, and Ronex Xavier as Makeup Artist.

Acclaimed writer Thamizh Prabha, known for his notable contributions to films including 'Sarpatta Parambarai' and 'Thangalaan', is to handle the additional screenplay and dialogues of this film. Gopakumar GK is the Line Producer and Shibu G Suseelan is the Company Production Controller.

--IANS

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