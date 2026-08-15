Rekha turns English teacher for Pankaj Tripathi in Melbourne

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Rekha and Pankaj Tripathi recently shared a delightful moment in Melbourne, as the veteran star turned teacher and gave the acclaimed actor some English lessons.

In a video shared by The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on their Instagram page, Rekha was seen telling Pankaj to repeat everything she says in English.

Rekha said: “Abhi main jo bolungi na Pankaj ji woh aap Angrezi main boliye (Now, whatever I say, you will say in English).”

She then gave the line: “To all the lovely people of Melbourne To all the lovely people of Melbourne”

Pankaj repeated the number in Hindi.

Rekha said: “No, in English. Come here and say, To all the beautiful people of Melbourne”

Pankaj quipped: “Ma'am, main Hindi medium ka chatra hun galat bol dunga (Ma'am, I am a Hindi medium student. I will say it wrong)

Rekha didn’t let go, and the two then said: “To all the lovely people of Melbourne. There is no business Like so business. So, welcome to our world and thank you so much for welcoming us to your world. Thank you so much. See you soon. Love you. Jai Hind.”

Rekha is in IFFM as her 1981 film “Umrao Jaan” will be screened at the event.

“Umrao Jaan” is a period musical drama film directed by Muzaffar Ali and starring Rekha as the title character. Based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa's 1899 Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, the film tells the story of a Lucknow tawaif and poet, and her rise to fame.

The film has been feted with several honour. At 29th National Film Awards, it won 4 awards, including Best Actress.

The festival will also honour Rekha with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award, celebrating her unparalleled body of work, definitive performances, and extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.

As part of the festival's cherished Independence Day tradition, Rekha will hoist the Indian National Flag in Melbourne on 15th August, commemorating India's 79th Independence Day alongside members of the Indian diaspora, Australian dignitaries, filmmakers, artists, and cinema lovers.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take conclude on 23 August.

--IANS

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