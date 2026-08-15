Priyanka Chopra says ‘proud of where we’ve come from’ on Independence Day, stays hopeful about future

Mumbai, August 15 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked India's 79th Independence Day with an emotional yet crisp message on her social media.

Sharing a picture of the Indian tricolour against a mountainous landscape, the actress highlighted that she is “proud of where we’ve come from” and “hopeful about where we’re headed.”

Priyanka shared the picture on her social media account, featuring the Indian flag fluttering against a backdrop of mountains and a clear blue sky. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Proud of where we’ve come from. Hopeful about where we’re headed.” She also added the Indian flag emoji and the hashtag “#HappyIndependenceDay.”

For the uninitiated, Priyanka seems to have a deeper connection with India beyond being a citizen of the country, having grown up in a military family.

Priyanka was born to Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra, both physicians who served in the Indian Army.

Her father's service in the Army Medical Corps meant that the family moved frequently across the country. Priyanka grew up in places including Delhi, Chandigarh, Ambala, Ladakh, Lucknow, Bareilly and Pune.

Her father, Lt Col Ashok Chopra, was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps and served as a surgeon, while her mother also served as an Army physician before later pursuing her medical practice and business ventures.

Talking about Priyanka, her own journey has taken her far beyond the boundaries of India.

She too represented india in the prestigious international beauty pageant and was crowned Miss World in 2000.

Post a successful stint in Bollywood, she eventually made a significant transition to the international entertainment industry. Despite moving base, Priyanka has consistently spoken about remaining connected to her Indian identity, culture and traditions.

Recently, Priyanka had given a glimpse of raising her little daughter Malti Marie by introducing her to Indian traditions, festivals, spirituality, language and culture. Priyanka has also spoken about wanting Malti to understand and embrace her Indian heritage while growing up in the US.

The actress was also recently seen visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with Malti during a brief visit to India.

A few days, ago she was seen reciting and teaching little Malti various shlokas.

Professionally, Priyanka will be seen next in filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu.

–IANS

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