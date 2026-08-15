Director Sampath Nandi's production house begins work on its next project; film titled 'Shanarthi'

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Director Sampath Nandi, who only recently turned producer, has now announced the next film his production house is to produce and disclosed that the film had been titled 'Shanarthi'.

The film is to be directed by Raj Ganesh Uppunooti and will feature actors Akhil Raj and Naga Durga in the lead.

Produced by popular director Sampath Nandi’s successful production house Sampath Nandi Teamworks, the film, will mark the directorial debut of Raj Ganesh Uppunooti, a protégé of Sampath Nandi.

Sampath Nandi Teamworks is to produce this project in association with producer KV Sridhar Reddy of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions. 'Shanarthi' is to be presented by the production house Aditya Movies.

Akhil Raj, who impressed audiences with the Telugu hit film 'Raju Weds Rambai', and talented actress Naga Durga will play the lead in this film. Known for her lively presence in popular Telangana folk songs, Naga Durga makes her acting debut with this film and has already signed a few interesting projects.

The title 'Shanarthi' comes from the Telangana region and has traditionally been used as a form of greeting.

The makers have now released a title poster that features two hands holding each other, with one covered in turmeric yellow and the other painted in striking red. The contrasting colours create a powerful visual impact while beautifully symbolising connection, tradition and togetherness.

The traditional detailing further enhances the poster’s cultural essence. Both hands have sacred threads tied around their wrists, while the red hand is adorned with a stack of traditional red bangles.

The tagline, “A Tale of Culture,” placed beneath the title, clearly hints at the film’s thematic focus. The title poster makes a striking first impression, blending cultural symbolism with an intriguing visual design.

The film has officially gone on floors at the Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of prominent film personalities and the core team. Sources close to the unit of the film say that the makers are expected to commence shooting soon.

Sampath Nandi, known for his strength as a writer, storyteller and showrunner, has played a key role in creating successful stories and franchises, including the Odela franchise. His association with Shanarthi adds considerable interest and anticipation to the project.

Music for this film is to be scored by the talented composer Suresh Bobbili, whose distinctive musical style has earned appreciation. His compositions are expected to complement the film’s rural setting while enhancing its emotional depth and regional flavour.

--

IANS

mkr/