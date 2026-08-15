Bangladesh extends I-Day wishes to India, pays homage to freedom fighters

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Bangladesh on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of India on the 80th Independence Day and also paid tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for India's independence.

In a post on its social media platform X, the Bangladesh High Commission to India conveyed its wishes through a multilingual Independence Day message, highlighting the themes of "Friendship, Harmony and Prosperity".

"Bangladesh greets all men, women, and children in India as they celebrate eightieth Independence Day. We solemnly remember the brave souls who laid their lives in the long Freedom Movement," it posted on X.

This comes amid signs of renewed diplomatic push between India and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, celebrating India's 80th Independence Day in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka marked the spirit of Har Ghar Tiranga, calling on the Embassy of India in Bhutan to carry forward the historic "Suryapath Tiranga" journey.

"The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to Embassy of India in Bhutan to continue this historic journey of Suryapath Tiranga. Carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next, and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of Har Ghar Tiranga," the Indian High Commission posted on X.

This year's Independence Day celebrations prominently commemorate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', while also highlighting the energy, aspirations and contribution of India's youth in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Earlier this week, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, a day after he paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka.

"High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today and sought his guidance on further strengthening the multifaceted and enduring bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh in a constructive manner with a people-centric approach," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh posted on X.

On Monday, during his meeting with Rahman, High Commissioner Trivedi had conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Modi and the intent to work together with the government and the people of Bangladesh in a positive, constructive and forward-looking manner.

"They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and discussed avenues for further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh with a people-centric approach," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh had stated after the meeting.

Analysts reckoned that the meeting signalled a "positive shift" following a period of diplomatic strain between the two countries.

The cordial engagement suggests a willingness on both sides to set aside recent irritants and place greater emphasis on the broader India-Bangladesh relationship, a report stated.

--IANS

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