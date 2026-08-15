Foreign envoys, missions hail India’s remarkable journey on 80th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, several foreign envoys and missions extended warm wishes highlighting the country’s remarkable journey, civilisational heritage and growing ties with nations around the world.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar conveyed his greetings on the occasion, describing the Independence Day celebration as “ the national revival of Bharat”, while highlighting the shared ancient heritage, freedom and innovation that bind India and Israel.

“Namaste. Today we celebrate India's Independence Day, the national revival of Bharat. The remarkable journey of an ancient civilization that is building a vibrant, modern nation. Though India and Israel differ in size, we share a unique story. Both our nations draw strength from an ancient heritage while embracing freedom and innovation. We are proud of the friendship between our countries and look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership,” Azar posted on X.

Extending his wishes, Mariano Caucino, Argentina's Ambassador to India, took to X and posted: “On this new anniversary of India's independence, Argentina joins the people and government of India in their celebration of the outstanding achievements made since Independence, and pledges to continue working day by day to strengthen the Argentine-Indian friendship.”

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Mahishini Colonné conveyed her wishes on the occasion, highlighting India's remarkable transformation, diversity and enduring civilisational heritage. She also underlined the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka.

“India’s journey since Independence continues to be remarkable. A nation that has embraced modernity while drawing strength from the extraordinary depth of its civilisational heritage, and a democracy shaped by immense diversity. For Sri Lanka, India’s journey has a particular significance. Our histories, cultures and civilisations have been intertwined for millennia, and the bonds between our peoples remain enduring. May India continue to prosper and flourish, and may its people be blessed with peace, progress and success,” Colonne posted on X.

Sharing a photograph of himself with the tricolour on his social media platform X, Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India. Nick McCaffrey wrote: “ Happy Independence Day to all Indians!”

Meanwhile, the Nepal Embassy in India took to X to send heartfelt greetings to the Government and the people of India, saying: “May the enduring bonds of friendship, goodwill and cooperation between India and Nepal continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Conveying warm wishes on the occasion, the French Embassy in India posted on X: “India leaves a lasting impression on everyone who calls it home - even for a little while. We asked some of our departing French colleagues what they would miss the most about India. Their answers say it all.”

High Commission of Canada in India extended greetings on the occasion, underscoring the growing ties between the two countries and their shared economic potential

“Happy Independence Day, India! Strong ties. Shared success. Unlimited potential. As Canada and India deepen people-to-people ties and work toward a CEPA, we're creating new pathways for innovation, resilient supply chains and shared economic prosperity,” the Canadian High Commission posted on X.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre wished India continued progress and prosperity on the occasion, while expressing hope for deeper friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and India.

“Heartfelt wishes to the Government of India and the people of India on this sacred occasion of Independence Day. May God ensure that India continues to advance towards continuous progress and prosperity, and may the friendship and cooperative relations between *Taiwan and India grow even stronger and more robust,” it posted on X.

--IANS

scor/rs