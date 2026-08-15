1st Test: Padikkal, Rahul carry India to 101/1 against Sri Lanka after Jaiswal’s run-out

Galle, Aug 15 (IANS) India reached 101/1 in 27 overs at lunch on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday, with Devdutt Padikkal (35 not out) and KL Rahul (32 not out) rebuilding the innings following a freakish run-out that cut short Yashasvi Jaiswal’s knock at 32.

Having opted to bat first after winning the toss in their 600th Test, India were given a fluent start by their opening pair of Jaiswal and Rahul. Jaiswal appeared in sublime touch by getting boundaries via flicks, on-drive and cut whenever Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara erred in their lengths.

Sri Lanka introduced spin as early as the ninth over through debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha. His opening over was marked by a scary incident when short-leg fielder Nishan Madushka was struck flush on his helmet by a powerful pull shot from Rahul, forcing him to leave the field for further medical evaluation.

India had moved to 47 without loss in the 11th over when a chaotic mix-up brought an unfortunate end to Jaiswal's stay at the crease. Rahul drove a flighted delivery from Nuwantha towards mid-on and took off for a single. Jaiswal, attempting to run from the non-striker’s end, collided with Nuwantha, who was diving to stop the ball.

Jaiswal lost his balance and fell, even as Rahul ran to complete a run. However, Jaiswal got back up and then abruptly turned back, resulting in both batters scrambling to be at the same end. Rahul grounded his bat first, and when keeper Niroshan Dickwella removed the bails, Jaiswal had to go back to the pavilion.

Padikkal, high on confidence after hitting an unbeaten 142 in the warm-up game, immediately asserted control over the Sri Lankan spinners by hammering Nuwantha for four, and later launched left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya over long-on for a maximum in the 14th over.

Even as Padikkal hit bad balls for boundaries, Rahul also loosened up as he danced down the track to loft Jayasuriya for a straight six before cutting him past point for four and bring up India's hundred in the 26th over.

At the lunch break, Padikkal and Rahul’s unbroken second-wicket partnership stood at 54 runs. Though covers were brought on to cover the ground quickly, one would hope that rain wouldn’t prove to be a hindrance in India’s quest to dominate in what is also the 50th Test at Galle.

Brief Scores: India 101/1 in 27 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 35 not out, KL Rahul 32 not out) against Sri Lanka

--IANS

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