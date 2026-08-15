I extend my warmest wishes to all Indians on 80th Independence Day: Graeme Smith

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) SA20 League Commissioner and former South African cricketer Graeme Smith extended his warm wishes to Indians across the world on the country’s 80th Independence Day on Saturday, reflecting on his personal association with India and highlighting the role of cricket in strengthening the longstanding relationship between India and South Africa.

Smith, who played international cricket for South Africa, recalled his experiences of visiting India as a player and said the country’s people, culture and passion for the sport had left a lasting impression on him. He also pointed to the growing connection between the two countries through the SA20, with the South African franchise league attracting a strong following among Indian cricket fans.

“India has always been very special to me. I have some fond memories from my time playing cricket there, and what has always stayed with me is the warmth of the people, the richness of the culture and the extraordinary passion for cricket,” Smith told SA20.

Smith’s message comes as India marks 80 years of Independence, with the occasion once again bringing the country’s sporting and cricketing connections with the rest of the world into focus. For the former South Africa captain, the relationship between the two cricket-loving nations has extended beyond the field and gained further momentum through the SA20.

“India and South Africa share a very special friendship, and it has been incredible to see that relationship grow through the SA20, with so many Indian fans embracing the league,” he added.

The SA20 has emerged as an important link between the cricketing communities of the two countries, with Indian players, franchises and supporters playing a significant role in the league’s wider ecosystem. Smith said the enthusiasm from Indian fans had added another dimension to the relationship between the two nations.

On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Smith also extended his greetings to Indians living both within the country and overseas, while celebrating what he described as a special bond between India and South Africa.

“On India’s 80th Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to all Indians across the country and around the globe and celebrate the special bond between India and South Africa,” he stated.

The SA20 commissioner also underlined cricket’s ability to transcend sporting boundaries and bring communities together. With India and South Africa sharing a deep cricketing history, Smith expressed hope that the sport would continue to help bring the people of both countries closer.

“Cricket has a unique ability to bring people together, and I hope the game continues to strengthen the connection between our two countries and bring our people even closer,” Smith concluded.

--IANS

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