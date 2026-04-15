April 15, 2026 1:36 PM हिंदी

Regena Cassandrra: Love is a quiet strength

Regena Cassandrra: Love is a quiet strength (Photo Credit: Regena Cassandrra/Instagram)

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Pointing out that people often mistake letting things be for being powerless, actress Regena Cassandrra, who has made a place for herself in several film industries across the country with her fine acting, has now stressed on the point that love is a quiet strength.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on the subject, she wrote, "New day, same me, surrendering to love. People often mistake letting things be for being powerless—but love is a quiet strength. Every day is a good day to stand up for yourself with a smile and to remember you deserve to be loved. Don’t take it for granted."

She further went on to add, "The joy of loving and being loved exists because we know the pain of losing it—and each gives the other its depth."

The actress, who is known to share her thoughts on issues and life, had only recently penned a note on the power of gratitude.

Taking to her Instagram page a couple of weeks ago, she had said, "Many have said gratitude makes all the difference and they are right. Viewing the world after you put on the gratitude lens feels different. Here’s a bunch of memories from last week (month, but who’s counting hehe) views through my gratitude lense! (sic)."

Regena, who completed 20 years in the film industry recently, had penned a note to her fans and followers. She said, "Sometimes it feels like yesterday when I walked on to a set for the first time. That nervous feeling on the first day, not knowing what waited ahead. I’ve lived so many lives through my characters…so many shades, so many stories but every role taught me something about myself."

She had further added, "There were moments of doubt, of magic, of madness and through it all, YOU stayed. Every message, every cheer, every bit of love… it became my strength. It rows me through. So this isn’t just my journey…It’s OURS. And it’s only getting started!"

--IANS

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