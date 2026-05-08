Reese Witherspoon recollects reaching the tipping point over hectic work schedule

Los Angeles, May 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon is winding the clock back. The actress recently recalled how she cried inconsolably when she hit breaking point juggling the filming of three TV shows and working on her production company.

The 50-year-old actress was trying to juggle building up her media company Hello Sunshine alongside her commitments to three different TV shows, and it eventually all got too much for her, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking on the debut episode of Harvard Business School’s The Founder Mindset, she said, “In 2018, I was making three television shows at once and I don’t know if people understand this, but each television show takes six months to make. So they were stacked on top of each other. So in the morning, I’d go be dressed as Bradley Jackson (for The Morning Show), change my clothes, run to another soundstage, be Madeline Martha Mackenzie in ‘Big Little Lies’ and then go do a night shoot with Kerry Washington on Little Fires Everywhere. I wanted to lay down sideways and melt into the earth. I just cried and cried and cried”.

Host Professor Reza Satchu noted the mental toll Reese's schedule must have taken, and she said, “And I had done it to myself”. But ultimately Reese didn't regret her career decisions. She added, “But it all worked out. And you can do really, really, really hard things”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Cruel Intentions’ star wanted to spotlight female stories with Hello Sunshine, which she explained was inspired by her experiences around 2011, when “the scripts and parts for women were abysmal” and “really demeaning”.

At one point she received a script for a film which saw two women fighting for the attention of a male lead and was filled with “boob jokes” and “scatalogical humour”.

With several big-name actresses seeking a part in the movie, Reese remembered, as she said, “That’s what we’re fighting for?" After complaining about the like of female-driven stories in Hollywood, the Legally Blonde star eventually realised she had been “admiring a problem” in Hollywood without doing anything to address the issue, prompting her to step into the production sphere.

--IANS

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