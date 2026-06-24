Reese Witherspoon celebrates National Pink Day: More than just a color

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon marked National Pink Day with a picture of her iconic character Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” and a fun message stating that the colour represents confidence, optimism, and kindness.

Talking about National Pink Day, it is celebrated on June 23 every year. The designated day encourages people to wear, enjoy, and appreciate the color pink as it serves varied meanings ranging from femininity to playful energy.

Witherspoon shared a string of pictures from “Legally Blonde”, where her character Elle Woods loved the colour Pink. She also shared a moment from the red carpet in a pink outfit, and a photograph with her daughter in pink.

She wrote as the caption: “Celebrating National Pink Day...because pink is more than just a color. It’s confidence, optimism and kindness.”

Legally Blonde is a 2001 American comedy film directed by Robert Luketic. Based on Amanda Brown's novel, it also stars Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge.

The story follows Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School and, in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer.

A sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, was released in 2003. The story is set in Washington, D.C.

Talking about the actress, the 50-year-old actress has been feted with several honours including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. She started her journey in cinema with in 1991 with The Man in the Moon.

The actress was then seen in films such as Freeway, Fear, Cruel Intentions, Election, Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk The Line, Water for Elephants and Wild.

Her latest release is You're Cordially Invited directed by Nicholas Stoller, which also stars Will Ferrell.

--IANS

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