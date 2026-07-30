Reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, India rapidly expanding its naval capabilities: Report

Hong Kong, July 30 (IANS) As India aims to expand its navy to more than 200 ships over the next decade to counter China's rapidly growing naval fleet and Pakistan's induction of advanced Chinese-built attack submarines, analysts see this month's commissioning of the stealth frigate INS Mahendragiri and submarine hunter INS Malvan into the Indian Navy as a significant development.

The two indigenously built warships underscore New Delhi's ability to expand its naval capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, a report has stated.

Mahendragiri, designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with 75 per cent indigenous content, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) across key industries, particularly in the critical defence sector.

The warship is the sixth to join the Nilgiri-class fleet. The seventh and final ship in the class, Vindhyagiri, is expected to join the fleet within months, while seven or eight next-generation warships under the proposed Project-17 Bravo are already in the pipeline, a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP) detailed.

It noted that India's navy currently comprises around 150 vessels, including an estimated 135 frontline combat platforms such as frigates, destroyers and submarines, while nearly 50 additional ships are under construction.

“Considering that composition is largely made up of indigenously supported ships, the target of a 200-ship navy by 2035 is well within reach. Given the right impetus, we could even exceed this figure,” SCMP quoted Sanjay Misra, a former Rear Admiral turned defence analyst, as saying.

Last year, Delhi unveiled a US$8.4 billion maritime revival package aimed at making India one of the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047 marking the 100th anniversary of country's independence.

Srinivasan Balakrishnan, Director of Strategic Engagements and Partnerships at the Delhi-based Indic Researchers Forum think tank, said that the goal of over 200 ships was ambitious but achievable.

He cited the recent achievements, including the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, delivered in 2022; the indigenous Kalvari-class submarines; and, the 10 domestically-built destroyers, the SCMP report mentioned.

According to Balakrishnan, the pipeline for domestic manufacturing has expanded to cover corvettes, frigates and patrol vessels, noting that domestic manufacturing still faced capacity constraints, a shortage of skilled workforce and supply chain bottlenecks affecting critical systems.

“India will likely need selective collaboration and technology transfers with foreign partners, such as France, Russia, Israel and the US for propulsion, sensors and weapons integration,” he told SCMP, adding that ships’ hull and systems integration could largely be done domestically, balancing self-reliance with timely delivery.

Looking ahead, Balakrishnan said that building a strong navy would be vital for India to secure its sea lanes, protect trade and maintain credible deterrence.

“With focused investment and pragmatic partnerships, India is well positioned to meet this goal and bolster regional stability,” he said.

--IANS

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