Employment, loans and skill support: UP government's new initiative for Divyangjan

Lucknow, July 30 (IANS) In a major initiative to promote economic empowerment and self-reliance among persons with disabilities, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise 'Divyangjan Rozgar Abhiyan 3.0' across the state from August 3 to 10, government officials said on Thursday.

The campaign aims to connect thousands of eligible Divyangjan with employment and self-employment opportunities through a coordinated effort involving government departments, industries, MSMEs, and financial institutions.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ensuring dignified livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities remains a key priority of the state government.

He added that the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has designed this special campaign to benefit both skill-trained Divyangjan and other eligible youth by matching them with suitable employment based on their qualifications and skills.

Special employment camps will be organised at all Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Uttar Pradesh during the campaign.

Besides facilitating recruitment, participants will also receive information about various self-employment schemes.

District Industries and Export Promotion Centres will coordinate with industrial units and commercial establishments to identify vacancies.

The MSME Department and banks will assist beneficiaries with self-employment schemes, loans, and financial support.

District Divijanjan Empowerment Officer and District Employment Assistance Officers will connect registered candidates on the Rozgar Sangam portal with available job opportunities.

A key feature of the campaign is the physical verification of beneficiaries from the previous two editions to assess their current employment status and the long-term impact of the initiative.

To ensure effective implementation, district-level committees led by the Chief Development Officer (CDO) have been constituted in every district to oversee coordination and monitoring.

Beneficiary data from all districts will be submitted to the state government by August 10.

The five best-performing districts that generate the highest employment and self-employment outcomes will be recognised at the state level, with District Magistrates and their teams receiving certificates of appreciation.

Preparations for the campaign were reviewed on July 30 by Mission Director Pulkit Khare during a virtual meeting with CDOs and other concerned officials.

--IANS

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