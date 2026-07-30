Adeyemi keen to reunite with Flick, eyes Germany recall after Barcelona move

Madrid, July 30 (IANS) New Barcelona signing Karim Adeyemi is looking forward to working again with coach Hansi Flick and believes his move to the Spanish giants could help him regain his place in the Germany national team.

The 24-year-old forward, who joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund, has made 11 appearances for Germany but was left out of the squad for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

Adeyemi previously worked with Flick during his time with the Germany national team and was part of the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The forward said his existing relationship with Flick will help him settle into life at Barcelona. "Flick knows me very well from the national team, and we're very close," Adeyemi told Spanish newspaper El Mundo Deportivo, according to Xinhua.

The forward is hopeful that playing regularly and performing well for Barcelona can improve his chances of earning a Germany recall. However, Adeyemi stressed that his return to the national team will depend on his performances rather than his new club status. "It's down to me if I return to the national team or not. I'm convinced that if I play well, I'll be there," he said.

Adeyemi will now look to establish himself at a Barcelona side that has won the last two La Liga titles. The German is confident that the Catalan club can continue its successful run and challenge for more silverware in the upcoming campaign.

"I have a feeling it will be a very good season, hopefully with many titles. Great things await us. We want to achieve everything, and we can. That's what we train for, and we will work hard every day," he said.

Adeyemi is also set to compete for playing time alongside several established attacking players, including Spain international Lamine Yamal. However, the former Dortmund forward insisted he is not intimidated by the competition for places. "I don't fear any player. I know that if I give my best, I will have a chance to play," Adeyemi said.

--IANS

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