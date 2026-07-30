135th Durand Cup: FC Raengdai mark debut with an impressive win over Indian Navy

Imphal, July 30 (IANS) FC Raengdai marked their maiden Durand Cup appearance in memorable fashion with an impressive 1-0 victory over last year's quarterfinalists, Indian Navy Football Team, in a Group D fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Thursday.

Substitute Khaidem Amarjit Singh scored the decisive goal in the 58th minute, handing the Manipuri outfit a historic first-ever Durand Cup goal and a deserved victory.

Indian Navy head coach Akash Kamble named an experienced starting XI featuring several players with Indian Super League (ISL) and Indian Football League experience, including Bhaskar Roy, Novin Gurung, Adersh Mattummal, Sreyas V.G., Vijay J., Brijesh Giri, Maibam Deny Singh and Vijay Marandi. In contrast, FC Raengdai head coach Kshetrimayum Birbal Singh opted for a youthful all-Indian lineup as the club made its maiden appearance in the Durand Cup.

Raengdai created the first chance of the match as early as the third minute. Mridul Doley made a clever run in behind the Indian Navy defence before driving into the penalty area. With only Bhaskar Roy to beat, the winger failed to make clean contact with his left-footed effort, allowing the experienced goalkeeper to make a comfortable save.

Indian Navy matched the early intensity and looked particularly threatening from set-piece situations. A long throw into the penalty area confused the FC Raengdai defence before the defence managed to clear the danger. Moments later, Wangkheimayum Sadananda Singh came close from a free-kick, won after an excellent run by Roshan Panna, as his effort took a slight deflection off the defensive wall and drifted narrowly wide of the post.

The Navy men registered their first shot on target just before the hydration break. Vijay Marandi and Roshan Panna combined neatly on the edge of the penalty area, with Panna rolling a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Sreyas V.G., who found himself unmarked inside the box. However, the forward failed to generate enough power on his effort, allowing FC Raengdai goalkeeper Kamei Pantiga to make a comfortable save.

The remainder of the first half saw both sides searching for an opening, but neither could find the cutting edge in the final third. With both teams registering six attempts on goal, the contest remained evenly poised as they headed into the interval with the scores locked at 0-0.

FC Raengdai made a double substitution at the break, introducing Laishram Bikramjit Singh and Khaidem Amarjit Singh, and the debutants emerged with renewed intent after the restart. They created the first opportunity of the second half when P.M. Rakeveiche whipped in a dangerous cross from the right flank. Mridul Doley found space between the two Indian Navy centre-backs but failed to make contact with his attempted header, letting a promising chance go begging.

Mridul squandered another opportunity to break the deadlock moments later when a loose ball fell kindly for him inside the penalty area. Opting for power over placement, the striker blazed his effort high over the crossbar, much to the relief of the Indian Navy defence who were unable to clear the ball in the first instance.

FC Raengdai eventually made their bright start to the second half count by taking the lead in the 58th minute. Novin Gurung, the last man in defence for Navy, was dispossessed by Mridul Doley, who drove into the penalty area.

Although the advancing goalkeeper brought Doley down, the loose ball rolled kindly into the path of substitute Amarjit Singh, who had the simplest of tasks of tapping into an empty net to score FC Raengdai's first-ever goal in the Durand Cup.

As Indian Navy pushed numbers forward in search of an equaliser, defensive lapses began to creep into their game. One such mistake nearly proved costly when Navjot Singh failed to control a long ball, allowing Mridul Doley to race through on goal. The striker looked destined to double FC Raengdai's lead, but Bhaskar Roy produced an excellent save with his outstretched leg to keep his side in the contest.

Indian Navy threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, repeatedly delivering crosses into the penalty area from both flanks. However, FC Raengdai defended resolutely, with the backline standing firm to repel the aerial threat and protect their goalkeeper.

FC Raengdai had a golden opportunity to put the result beyond doubt in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Substitute Tingkaochun Gangmei was presented with an open goal from just six yards after being picked out unselfishly by Khaidem Amarjit Singh, but somehow failed to hit the target.

With five minutes of added time signalled, the debutants displayed tremendous discipline to withstand the late pressure, ensuring they held on for a famous victory in front of a loud and passionate home support.

Friday's matches

Shillong Lajong FC vs Nongkseh SS&CC (Group E), 5:00 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong

East Bengal FC vs CISF Protectors (Group A), 7:30 PM, Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

--IANS

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