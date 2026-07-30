CWG 2026: Can’t think too far ahead in judo. Every bout demands your full focus, says Yamini Mourya

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Yamini Mourya, the first Indian judoka to win a medal at the FISU World University Games, is heading to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, looking to build on the momentum gained from previous experience and take on another major international challenge.

Yamini Mourya has steadily established herself as one of India's leading judokas in the women's 57kg category. The 28-year-old has since added gold medals at the African Open and Asian Open to her growing list of achievements. Now she is banking on that experience to achieve success at Glasgow.

Unlike many sports, judo offers little room to think beyond the next contest, and that is exactly how Yamini approaches every tournament.

"In judo, you can't think too far ahead because every bout is different. My focus is always on the match in front of me and executing what we've worked on in training. The preparation has been good, and I'm feeling confident. Now it's about staying calm, making the right decisions on the mat and giving my best in every contest,” she said.

Having competed regularly on the international circuit over the last few seasons, Yamini believes every tournament has added to her confidence and experience.

"Competing against strong international opponents teaches you something every time. You understand where you need to improve and what works under pressure. Those experiences have helped me become a better athlete, and I'm looking forward to testing myself again at the Commonwealth Games,” she added.

Training out of the Inspire Institute of Sport, Yamini says the high-performance environment has allowed her to focus entirely on becoming a better athlete.

"One of the biggest advantages of training at the Inspire Institute of Sport is that everything is taken care of in one place. From nutrition and physiotherapy to recovery and training, there's a great support system around us, so I can focus completely on judo. Being on campus with athletes from different sports who are all chasing the same dream is also very motivating. It pushes you to work harder every day and become a better athlete,” she stated.

Representing India at another major multi-sport event remains the biggest motivation. "It's always a proud feeling to wear the India jersey. Every athlete wants to perform well for the country, and I'm no different. I'll go into every bout with confidence, give everything I have and hope to make India proud."

--IANS

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