Foreign Secretary Misri reviews India-supported projects in Bhutan, hands over 45 EV cars

Thimphu, July 30 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji reviewed progress and implementation of India-supported projects in diverse fields of development during the 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks held in Thimphu on Thursday.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri and Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji co-chaired the 5th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks on Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan today. The meeting reviewed progress and implementation of India-supported projects in diverse fields of development. Bhutan appreciated India’s significant support and its contribution to Bhutan’s development," the Embassy of India in Bhutan stated on X.

The two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated the Thimphu Ecological Park and Olakha Park constructed under the Project Tied Assistance (PTA) project Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces in Thimphu.

"Agreement for concessional line of credit of INR/Nu. 40 billion (4000 crores) signed between EXIM Bank of India and the Finance Ministry of Bhutan and MoU for cooperation on health education and research signed between All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) India and Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences, Bhutan (KGUMSB) were exchanged," the Embassy highlighted.

It also noted that 45 EV cars were handed over to the Royal Government of Bhutan on the occasion.

In April, Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, visited Bhutan and held a meeting with the country's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, discussing strengthening energy security, hydropower cooperation, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Union Minister Khattar expressed India's commitment to partnering with Bhutan at every level and noted that India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary partnership, rooted in mutual trust, goodwill and respect for each other.

He also visited Khuruthang town to gain insights into local development initiatives and urban infrastructure planning in the region.

He subsequently held talks with Lyonpo Chandra Bahadur Gurung, Bhutan's Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, where both sides discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development, urban amenities, connectivity and transport systems.

–IANS

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