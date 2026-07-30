July 30, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Transgender community holds protest against inflation, fuel price hike

Pakistan: Transgender community holds protest against inflation, fuel price hike (File Image)

Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) Members of the transgender community in Pakistan held a protest in Karachi against rising inflation and the recent hike in petroleum prices. They also spoke in detail about the problems faced by the transgender community in Karachi as the cost of living has increased due to the hike in prices of fuel and essential commodities, local media reported on Thursday.

Protesters carrying placards and shouting slogans against the government held the protest outside Karachi Press Club and urged the government led by Shehbaz Sharif to reduce price of essential commodities and fuel. The protesters warned that continued inaction would increase problems for the vulnerable section of society, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing the protesters, Gender Interactive Alliance spokesperson Zehrish Somroo said that the community was holding a protest as inflation continued to erode the livelihoods of people.

"We have come out today to protest against rising inflation and the increase in fuel prices because the cost of living continues to rise every day, and it has deeply affected the lives of the transgender community as well," Express Tribune quoted Somroo as saying.

The spokesperson urged the Pakistani government to provide employment, education and equal opportunities to transgender community and not let inflation impact the charity and donations that many of the community members rely on for survival.

During the protest, participants said repeated increases in prices of fuel and essential goods has pushed many low-income households to the brink, compelling some to sell personal belongings to meet daily expenses. They urged the government to take immediate measures to control inflation and warned of holding larger demonstrations if their demands are not met.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan government raised the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2.24 per litre and reduced the price of petrol by 75 paisa.

After the latest update, HSD in Pakistan will cost PKR 390.62 per litre while petrol will be sold to people at PKR 335.06 per litre. The notification released by Pakistan's Petroleum Division said that the new prices will be applicable for July 30, Pakistan's another daily Dawn reported.

On July 17, Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Information Minister Atta Tarar announced that the government has implemented a daily pricing mechanism amid volatility in global oil prices after renewed hostilities in West Asia, adding that the changing rates would be published by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on its website. He stated that the Ogra would decide price of fuel on a regular basis based on international market trends.

--IANS

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