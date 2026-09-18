Red Sea tensions, attempted attack on Mecca threaten regional stability: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Reiterating its serious concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Red Sea region and the attempted attack on Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca, India on Friday said that the developments threaten regional stability as well as freedom of navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the attacks as “unacceptable” and called for an early return to peace and stability in the region.

"We are deeply concerned about the escalation in the security situation in the Red Sea area. You would have seen our statement earlier as well. We have expressed our condemnation of the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, including on civilians and economic assets. You would have also seen a statement that we issued following the attempted attack on the holy city of Mecca. Such attacks vitiate the regional security situation. They impact or undermine regional peace and security and also threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb,” said Jaiswal

“Obviously, for various reasons, this is totally unacceptable to us. We hope that there is an early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” he added.

Expressing concern over the drone attack near Mecca on Wednesday, the MEA spokesperson termed the incident "particularly concerning", considering the religious significance of the Saudi Arabian city.

"We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah (Mecca). India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure. The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world," Jaiswal said in a statement.

"We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region," he added.

The MEA's statement came after Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone launched by the Houthis before it entered the prohibited airspace of Mecca on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the MEA also stated that India remained deeply concerned about the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea region, amid the latest strikes exchanged between Yemen’s Houthi group and Saudi Arabia.

"Our External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) held a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. During the meeting, they discussed several issues, including regional and international developments. The issue of the Houthis was also discussed. There was recently an attack on Saudi Arabia, which we have condemned. We are also deeply concerned about the escalation of the situation in the Red Sea region,” Jaiswal said during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“We have condemned attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, including those targeting civilian infrastructure and economic assets. Such attacks undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. These actions are obviously unacceptable to us. We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region. We continue to receive energy supplies from that part of the world,” he added.

--IANS

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