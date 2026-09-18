Asees Kaur says ‘Russ Jana’ explores tender and vulnerable side of love

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Playback singer Asees Kaur, who is known for tracks like ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, ‘Bolna’, ‘Chogada’, ‘Ve Kamleya’ and ‘Akh Lad Jaave’, has said that her independent song ‘Russ Jana’ explores a very tender and vulnerable side of love.

The song has been composed by Shekhar Ravjiani, with lyrics furnished by Priya Saraiya and crooned by Asees Kaur. With decades of collective experience and some of Bollywood’s most memorable & chartbuster songs to their credit, the collaboration marks a special coming together of three artists who have each carved their own space in the music landscape.

Talking about the song, Asees Kaur said, “‘Russ Jana’ explores a very tender and vulnerable side of love. It was special to collaborate with Mr Shekhar Ravjiani for the first time, and Priya’s words gave me such a beautiful emotional space to sing from. I think there is an honesty to this song that listeners will really connect with”.

With ‘Russ Jana’, the three artistes come together outside the world of cinema to create a soulful exploration of love, longing and the emotions that linger when a relationship changes.

Shekhar Ravjiani said, “Russ Jana is a very special song which I composed a few years ago for my independent record label Garuudaa Musiic. Priya and I are very proud this song. The song chose Asees to sing it and what a brilliant decision that was!”

Priya Saraiya said, “‘Russ Jana’ comes from a very vulnerable place. I wanted the lyrics to capture those feelings that remain when love changes its course, and working with Mr Shekhar Ravjiani and Asees brought that emotion to life beautifully”.

‘Russ Jana’ is released under the label of Garuudaa Musiic, and is available to stream on all music platforms.

--IANS

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