Karan Johar to host HRH Prince William’s The Earthshot Prize Awards Night

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is set to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai. This marks the first time an Indian will host the annual ceremony.

The Earthshot Prize, which is founded by HRH Prince William, champions solutions to protect and restore the planet. Its arrival in Mumbai builds on India’s established contribution to the Prize, with Indian innovations recognised among previous Winners and Finalists.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar shared, “To be the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is a moment of immense pride for me, and to do so in Mumbai makes it all the more meaningful. In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one. That is what makes HRH Prince William’s vision so compelling: it gives us not just reasons to hope, but ideas we can act on. India has the creativity and ambition to be an important part of that future. I’m honoured to welcome the world to Mumbai and help give these remarkable people the recognition they deserve”.

KJo brings experience across cinema, television and streaming to the role. Alongside his work as a filmmaker and producer, he is known for hosting Koffee with Karan and the Indian adaptation of The Traitors.

Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize, said, “Every year, our Finalists give me renewed optimism. They show us that, even as the environmental challenges remain urgent, extraordinary people around the world are already proving that progress is possible. Seeing solutions work gives us all confidence to act. When they succeed, they inspire others and accelerate change. I'm proud to welcome these 15 Finalists to the Earthshot Prize community and look forward to celebrating their stories in Mumbai this November”.

The Earthshot Prize Summit will bring together global leaders, innovators, funders, businesses and communities to build connections and unlock support for environmental solutions.

The programme will culminate in the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17, 2026.

--IANS

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