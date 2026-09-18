Asian Games: Quimcy-Imran Beg to play for bronze medal after repechage win

Nagoya, Sep 18 (IANS) India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza and Mohd Anas Imran Beg on Friday won their mixed doubles repechage match to earn an entry into the bronze medal match in teqball in the ongoing Asian Games 2026.

The Indian duo defeated the Philippines pair of Jhoana Abulencia and Prince Agustin in the repechage match 2-0 to enter the bronze medal game. They won the first set 12-3 and then the second one 12-6 in a strong display.

The Indian pair will be playing their bronze medal game on Sunday and await their opponent. Earlier, they had lost the quarterfinal to Vietnam's pair of Gia Nghi Trinh and Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen.

The two have performed impressively as they finished third in their Group A to make it to the knockouts.

This will be another medal chance for Quimcy as the debutante had earlier moved to the semifinal of the women's singles event as she continues her strong run. Quimcy registered a 12-9, win over 12-7 Cambodia's Koemyean DY after beating Japan's Yuina Sakamoto 10-11, 12-11, 13-11 in her group A opener.

With this victory, Quimcy has qualified directly for the semifinals of the Women's Singles event, marking a significant achievement in her Asian Games debut. She will next take on Ima Sumaya of Indonesia in the semifinals, where a win will assure her a medal.

Earlier, the Indian men's doubles pair of Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg became the country's first athletes in action at the continental Games.

Gonsalves and Beg are already World Championships medallists, having won India's first-ever medal in the sport with a men's doubles bronze at the 2024 edition in Vietnam.

But the duo lost both of their group games as they lost 2-0 against Vietnam's Truong Giang Ba and Anh Khoa Le before going down to the Republic of Korea's Junsuk Lee and Taebeen Lee.

--IANS

vm/