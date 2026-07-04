Record defence exports proof of global confidence in ‘Make in India’ platforms: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Annual defence production touched an all-time high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in financial year (FY) 2025-26, which is three times higher than the figure in FY 2014-15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

On the other hand, defence exports reached a record over Rs 38,000 crore, up from Rs 686 crore in FY 2013-14, representing an increase of nearly 57 times and underlining the global confidence in the ‘Make in India’ platforms.

“India’s journey over the last 12 years has been a progression from shortages to self-reliance, from self-reliance to self-confidence, and from self-confidence towards building a Viksit Bharat,” said Rajnath Singh while addressing a media event here.

In its third term, the government is laying a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat through the policy of “Reform, Perform, Transform,” exuding confidence that the world will witness the rise of a developed India in the fourth term.

The minister said that when ‘Make-in-India’ was launched in 2014, certain quarters labelled it as a failure, but the scheme set new benchmarks of success and is continuing to do so even today.

“There has been a transformational change in India’s global stature. While the world earlier paid little heed to our voice, today it listens attentively to India’s perspective on global issues,” he said.

Rajnath Singh further stated that despite early scepticism on India Semiconductor Mission launched in 2021, the nation produced its own semiconductor chips last year due to the establishment of semiconductor parks based on the ‘plug-and-play’ infrastructure model.

He highlighted India's significant growth in manufacturing and technology, citing the expansion of mobile manufacturing, automobile exports, indigenous locomotive production, and digital infrastructure under Make-in-India.

The minister made special mention of India’s digital revolution, stating that 22.35 billion UPI transactions were made in April with a total value of Rs 29 lakh crore, and the facility’s international footprint is expanding.

He also spoke of the rapid nationwide rollout of indigenously developed Make-in-India 5G technology, underlining that efforts are being made towards the development of 6G.

Rajnath Singh also highlighted the successful implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), stating that despite initial concerns, it has evolved into a model of cooperative federalism by strengthening coordination between the Centre and States/UTs.

--IANS

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