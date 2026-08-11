Ravi Kishan gets the ‘sahi sur’ in high-voltage ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ trailer

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming crime-thriller film ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ was unveiled on Tuesday, and it promises the next chapter of the iconic ‘Mirzapur’ universe.

The trailer plunges the viewers into the world of the fan-favourite series while retaining the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues returning alongside a story that expands the scale of the universe like never before.

The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

At the centre of the new chapter is the race for the Gaddi, with new stakeholder entering the story and challenging the established power dynamics. As the battle gets bigger, the world of Mirzapur expands beyond Purvanchal, taking audiences into the deserts and an even more expansive cinematic landscape.

The film takes India’s biggest streaming franchise from the world of the series to cinemas,and sets the stage for a grander world and higher stakes as the battle for the Gaddi enters an all-new arena.

The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, and is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is set arrive in cinemas on September 4, 2026, releasing in Hindi and Telugu.

--IANS

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