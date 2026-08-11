Akansha Ranjan says her dreamy wedding ceremony was hit by chaos, still the ‘day turned out to be absolutely perfect’

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Akansha Ranjan, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma, has shared that the wedding ceremony encountered many challenges but eventually turned out to be perfect and dreamy.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony with Sharan Sharma as the couple looked every bit dreamy.

The actress penned a long note in the caption, and shared that from a last-minute venue change and having no teams in place to a storm sweeping across the city, the wedding celebrations were hit by chaos but as the day unfolded, it turned out to be a perfect celebration of their union.

She wrote, “A last-minute venue change, no teams in place, a storm sweeping the city… and yet, this day turned out to be absolutely perfect. Only because I had the most incredible people by my side”.

The ceremony seemingly took place against an elegant floral backdrop, with only the couple’s nearest and dearest in attendance. One photograph shows Akansha signing the official marriage papers, while another captures her sharing an effortless laugh with Sharan.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2022 but largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. Akanksha comes from a family associated with the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut with the streaming film ‘Guilty’, earning attention for her performance alongside Kiara Advani. She later appeared in ‘Ray’, ‘Gram Chikitsalay’, and ‘Monica, O My Darling’.

Earlier, the actress had shared her struggles with the egg freezing process during a candid conversation with Soha Ali Khan during her podcast ‘All About Her’.

Soha opened up about crucial topics such as egg freezing, reproductive choices, and medical advancements.

Soha asked, "When you refer to the fact that it took a lot out of you and you’ve done this one cycle and might wait for some time, what does that mean?".

Reacting to this, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared that the process brought a lot of physical discomfort for her, leaving her drained.

--IANS

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