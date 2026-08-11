India hands over five laser radial boats to Seychelles, strengthening maritime partnership

Victoria, Aug 11 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Seychelles, Rohit Rathish, on Tuesday handed over five laser radial boats to the Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Defence Force, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement during his State Visit to the archipelagic island nation in the Indian Ocean in June.

"Strengthening Maritime Partnership India, Seychelles. Following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Byenveni Modi his State Visit to Seychelles, five laser radial boats were handed over today by the High Commissioner of India to the Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Defence Force. The boats will help build seamanship skills of SDF personnel," the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles wrote on X.

"The delivery reflects India’s steadfast commitment to strengthening the capacities and capabilities of the SDF and further deepens the enduring India–Seychelles defence and maritime partnership," it added.

On Saturday, the High Commission announced that members of the Seychelles Police are headed to Kochi to attend the Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) Course at the Coast Guard Training Centre, strengthening the capacity-building cooperation in the area of maritime security.

"Capacity Building Cooperation India, Seychelles in the area of maritime security. CPL Stephanie Agathe, CPL Dwayne Fred, PC Ricky Fred, PC Vince Hollanda and PC Johannes Servina from the Seychelles Police head to Kochi for attending the Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) Course at the Coast Guard Training Centre from 10-21 Aug 2026, under the Colombo Security Conclave. Wishing them the very best!" the High Commission stated on X.

PM Modi paid a three-day State Visit to Seychelles in June at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie. He last visited Seychelles in 2015 while President Herminie undertook a State Visit to India in February this year.

PM Modi said that his visit to Seychelles was filled with "substantive outcomes" that will boost ties between the two nations. He expressed confidence that the next 50 years of India-Seychelles ties will be defined by innovation, sustainability and shared responsibility.

–IANS

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