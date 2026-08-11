Sadia Khateeb recalls working with Akshay Kumar as 'Raksha Bandhan' turns 4: Learnt so much

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Sadia Khateeb got a little emotional as her movie 'Raksha Bandhan' completed 4 years of release on Tuesday.

Commemorating the occasion, Sadia decided to look back on her time on the set of the drama. She shared that working with Akshay Kumar in the movie turned out to be a memorable and enriching experience for her.

The film has given Sadia the opportunity to learn and explore, all the while creating some fond memories that she will cherish forever.

She said, “Raksha Bandhan will always hold a very special place in my heart. It has been four years since the film was released, but the memories of working on it still feel so fresh. Getting the opportunity to share the screen with Akshay Kumar sir and such a wonderful ensemble was truly an enriching experience."

" I learnt so much during the making of the film, both as an actor and as a person. The warmth on set, the beautiful relationships we built, and the memories we created are something I will always cherish,” she went on to add.

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, along with Kanika Dhillon, 'Raksha Bandhan' is a remake of the 2005 Bengali film 'Dadar Adesh'.

The movie revolves around a brother who has vowed to marry off his four sisters before tying the knot with his ladylove. The film sheds light on the struggles of dowry, societal pressures, and sibling bonds.

The project features Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekkar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahil Mehta, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles, along with others.

'Raksha Bandhan' got a theatrical release on 11 August 2022, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. While the movie received mixed-to-positive reviews, it failed to perform at the box office.

--IANS

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