135th Durand Cup: NorthEast United sail into quarters with comfortable win over FC1

Guwahati, Aug 11 (IANS) NorthEast United FC marched into the quarterfinals with a perfect record in the group stages after comfortably defeating FC1 3-1 in their final Group F fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Parthib Gogoi scored in each half, while Alaaeddine Ajaraie added NorthEast United's third goal. Mohmad Ilyas scored the consolation goal for FC1.

The Highlanders completed their group-stage campaign with three wins from three matches to finish as Group F winners. FC1, meanwhile, ended their debut Durand Cup campaign with three points from three matches.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali made 10 changes to his starting XI, with Spanish midfielder Antonio Moyano the only player retaining his place from the previous outing. Fellow Spaniards Etyan González Morales and Eneko Satrústegui Plano were also handed their first starts for the club. Meanwhile, FC1 head coach Khalid Qayoom made two changes to his lineup, bringing in midfielder Mousa Ahmed Quersehi and Ivorian defender Tetty Armando Yoko, both returning after suspensions in place of Kamran Hameed and Aafreen Bashir.

FC1 were awarded a penalty inside the opening seven minutes after NorthEast United defender Robin Yadav handled the ball from a corner kick inside the penalty area. Mousa Ahmed Quersehi stepped up to take the spot-kick but was denied by NorthEast debutant K. Mohanraj, who produced a fine low diving save to his left to keep the scores level.

NorthEast United FC punished FC1 almost immediately, taking the lead just two minutes later through a well-worked move. Antonio Moyano picked out Jithin M.S., who had made a clever run between two defenders before delivering a low cross across the penalty area. Parthib Sunder Gogoi arrived unmarked at the back post and calmly slotted the ball into the net to give the Highlanders the lead.

FC1 enjoyed the majority of possession during the opening 25 minutes as NorthEast United FC opted against pressing high to regain the ball. The Jammu & Kashmir side also earned four corner kicks during this period, but their execution in the final third lacked the quality to test Mohanraj in the NorthEast goal.

With NorthEast United FC maintaining a disciplined mid-block and remaining compact in possession, FC1 struggled to build attacks through the centre of the pitch. The side from Jammu & Kashmir instead looked to exploit the spaces down the right flank and managed to create openings from wide areas, but their lack of numbers inside the box meant they were unable to make the most of the crosses delivered by their wingers as the Highlanders took their one-goal advantage into the half-time break.

The home side doubled their advantage nine minutes after the restart, with Parthib Gogoi scoring his second of the day. Antonio Moyano delivered a dangerous free-kick into the area, and Eneko Satrústegui directed his header into a crowded area, where Parthib reacted quickly to bring the ball under control before producing a composed finish through a crowd of players and beyond the goalkeeper.

The Highlanders stepped up the intensity of their attacks, and moments later, substitute Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia came close to adding another. Jithin M.S. delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area, but Lalrinzuala was unable to make the decisive connection, and the ball went out for a goal kick.

Lalrinzuala remained at the heart of the Highlanders' attacking moves, forcing a save from FC1 goalkeeper Aftab Ashraf at the end of a swift counter-attack after being played through by fellow substitute Alaaeddine Ajaraie. Ajaraie then missed a glorious opportunity moments later, failing to find the empty net after Ashraf was unable to gather a cross cleanly. The FC1 goalkeeper made amends in the next attack, producing another save to deny Ajaraie's left-footed effort.

FC1 were unable to withstand the sustained pressure from the Highlanders as they added a third goal. Parthib Sunder Gogoi threaded a precise through ball into the path of Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who calmly chipped the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to find the back of the net. The goal was Ajaraie's sixth of the tournament.

FC1 stunned NorthEast United FC with a goal seemingly out of nowhere in the 71st minute, capitalising on a momentary lapse in concentration from the Highlanders' defence. Mousa Ahmed Quersehi threaded a through ball into the path of Mohmad Ilyas, who had timed his run perfectly to stay onside. Expecting an offside flag, the NorthEast defence switched off, allowing Ilyas to control the ball before calmly slotting it through the goalkeeper's legs to pull one back for his side.

NorthEast continued to find openings in the opposition half, and with fresh legs introduced, they continued to create chances while maintaining control in midfield to deny FC1 from mounting any sort of comeback. Lalrinzuala and Ajaraie had chances to increase the scoreline but could not put the finishing touches.

NorthEast United saw out the remainder of the match with relative ease to secure the victory, confirm their place in the quarter-finals and extend their winning streak in the Durand Cup.

Wednesday's matches:

NEROCA FC vs FC Raengdai (Group D) – 4:00 PM, Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal

Mohammedan SC vs Indian Army FT (Group B) – 7:00 PM, Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

--IANS

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