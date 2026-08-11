Nagarjuna: There can be nothing luckier than getting the opportunity to take care of one's parents!

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Stressing on the need for children to care of their parents in their old age, Telugu star Nagarjuna has now said that one couldn't get luckier than getting the opportunity to look after one's parents.

Participating in the pre-release event of director Uday Chauhan's upcoming comedy drama, 'Pallaburusu', featuring actors Sudhakar Reddy and Murlidhar Goud in the lead, Nagarjuna said, " I've always had this thought in my mind. There can be nothing luckier than getting the opportunity to look after one's parents. I took care of my parents. Shouldn't we? They took care of me when I was a child. They held my hand and were there when I was scared. They took care of me when I had fever, when I got scared when the power went off. Shouldn't we also be there for them and take care of them when we grow up?."

Citing his wife Amala as an example, Nagarjuna said, "Amala has parents who are aged 88 and 90 years respectively. She takes very good care of both her parents. I keep telling her that there can be no one more luckier than her. So, taking care of your parents is very important. This is what I remembered when Uday told me the story of 'Pallaburusu'."

Stating that director Uday narrated the story in a very entertaining way to him, Nagarjuna praised the work of actors Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud in the film.

"Everyone who has acted in this movie has delivered a great performance. I can see how this entire team has bonded well and the amount of teamwork that has gone into this project. A movie made with so much love will never fail. This movie will definitely be a success. Pawan has given wonderful music. I still keep listening to his music in 'Love Story'. He has done a great job for this movie too," he said.

Stating that he was thoroughly entertained by the film, Nagarjuna said, "I watched the movie. It was very entertaining. I kept laughing and even as I laughed, tears came to my eyes and my heart became heavy. There was an uplifting feeling. This film has everything in it and it will definitely be a success."

--IANS

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