Examining Hasina extradition request as per established procedures: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Reiterating that New Delhi's position on the matter remains unchanged, India on Tuesday said that it was examining Dhaka’s request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in accordance with the established procedures.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter concerning Hasina's extradition was being examined, while investigations into the case involving the suspects in the killing of Bangladeshi radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi are currently underway.

“Our High Commissioner met with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh yesterday, and they discussed matters of mutual interest. On the other two issues that you raised about the extradition of the former Prime Minister, as also the case of Hadi. On Hadi, I told you that this is a legal matter in which investigations are ongoing presently. As far as the extradition matter is concerned, as I said before, our position has been very clear on this particular matter: that we are looking into the case as per established processes that we have on our side”, said Jaiswal.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Monday discussed several key issues, including Hasina's extradition and the return of those accused in Hadi's murder, local media reported.

“Bangladesh hopes that India will expedite the process of extraditing Sheikh Hasina,” a press release issued by the PM's Press Wing in Dhaka following the meeting stated.

At the same time, Bangladesh has also urged India to return the accused involved in the murder of Hadi, Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported.

On December 12 last year, Hadi was shot in the head when assailants fired from a moving motorcycle at the rickshaw he was riding on Paltan Road in Dhaka. He was later airlifted to Singapore for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Earlier this year, the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata said, "The Kolkata Police informed this Deputy High Commission in a message that two Bangladeshi citizens named Faisal Karim Masud (37) and Alamgir Hossain (34) have been arrested. Indian media has identified these two individuals as suspects in the Shahid Sharif Osman Bin Hadi murder case. Immediately after this news was published, the Deputy High Commission established the necessary contact with the Indian authorities in Kolkata and requested the Government of India to provide consular access."

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner Trivedi, on Monday, described his first meeting with Prime Minister Rahman as "fruitful", saying that the two countries not only share a border but also "share dreams", local media reported.

Taking to X following the meeting with Rahman, the Indian High Commission said that the envoy conveyed India's intent to work together with the Bangladeshi government and the people in a "positive, constructive and forward-looking manner".

"They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and discussed avenues for further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh with a people-centric approach," it added.

--IANS

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