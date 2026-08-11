Tricolour-waving marks NDA’s ‘Mangal Milan’, Rajinder Gupta joins MPs

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The NDA Parliamentary Party’s weekly ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting in the Parliament Library Building on Tuesday began on a patriotic note, with MPs raising the Tricolour and chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ ahead of the final days of the Monsoon Session.

Rajinder Gupta was among the NDA MPs who participated in the Tricolour-waving moment, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders of the alliance.

The gathering came as the NDA prepares for the concluding phase of the session, with pending legislative business and continued Opposition protests likely to shape the final two days.

Among the MPs present was Rajinder Gupta, who participated in the proceedings along with other members of the alliance. The meeting provided NDA MPs an opportunity to come together ahead of the final two days of the Monsoon Session, which has been marked by repeated disruptions and protests by Opposition parties.

The gathering opened with ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans, with the Tricolour being raised by the Prime Minister and NDA MPs, including Rajinder Gupta.

Rajinder Gupta wrote on X, “Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future. Under the inspiring leadership and vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India is embracing new possibilities, strengthening its foundations and advancing towards the aspirations of its people. Our Tiranga is more than a symbol; it carries the sacrifices of those who gave us freedom and the hopes of every Indian who dreams of a stronger tomorrow. Through Har Ghar Tiranga, let us celebrate the pride that unites us and renew our resolve towards building a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!”

The patriotic display came days ahead of Independence Day and against the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s appeal for wider public participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The campaign this year is dedicated to 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, with the Prime Minister calling on citizens to mark August 15 by honouring freedom fighters and reaffirming their commitment to nation-building.

Following the meeting, NDA MPs marched towards Parliament as Opposition protests continued over several issues, including the NEET examination controversy and police action against students during the July 20 demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Tuesday’s meeting and subsequent march brought together the different elements defining the session’s closing phase — parliamentary coordination, political contestation and a strong display of national symbolism.

--IANS

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