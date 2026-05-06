Rathna Kumar's '29 The Film' trailer promises a film that will revolve around identity and love!

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) The makers of director Rathna Kumar's eagerly awaited upcoming romantic entertainer '29 The Film', featuring actors Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead, on Wednesday released the trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which is slated to hit screens on May 8, has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with an 'U/A' certificate.

Taking to his X timeline to share the link to the trailer, director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is one of the producers of this film, wrote, "Here’s the #29TheFilm TRAILER guys. Need all your love and support. This is for you @MrRathna @kaarthekeyens @karthiksubbaraj @stonebenchers @GSquadOffl #29FromMay8 @RSeanRoldan @ActorVidhu @PreethiOffl @PradeepBoopath2 @madheshmanickam."

The trailer released shows Viji (Preethi Asrani) meeting Sathya (Vidhu), an individual with low self-esteem. Sathya's biggest problem is that he is going through an identity crisis. At one point, he decides that his identity will be that he is the boyfriend of Viji.

The trailer shows that Sathya has no ambitions or for that matter no purpose in life. Viji, like in other films, is a very ambitious girl whose goal in life is to become an IAS officer. A scene in the trailer gives the impression that Sathya changes for Viji. Eventually, things seem to be working out but then difference of opinion begins to arise. Adding to the complication is a villain character played by Master Mahendran. The villain says he will erase the identity that Sathya has...

Expectations from the film have shot up among fans and film buffs, ever since the makers released a glimpse video from the film, titled 'The World of 29'.

The video that was released features an interesting romantic sequence from the film. It shows Sathya (Vidhu) and Viji (Preethi Asrani) having a conversation on the beach. Viji is cross with Sathya for not proposing to her. Tired of waiting for him to profess his love for her, she confronts him and points out that despite dropping several hints that she was interested in him, he hadn't opened up his heart to her.

Sathya, in his defence, says he was looking for a special place to propose to her. She thinks he is trying to lie to escape her anger. But then, he seeks a moment and tries pacing up and down the beach stretch until he finds a particular point.

He then calls her to his side and tells her that it was this spot that he was looking for to propose to her. Viji asks him what is special about the spot as it looks the same as the remaining stretch, with sand and stones.

Sathya replies, " If you move a few yards to the right, you will hear the noise of vehicles plying on the road, if you move a few yards in the opposite direction, you will hear the sound of the waves. However, at this point, you will only hear the sound of the breeze over the waves like how you hear the breeze in a conch."

A curious Viji tries moving around and realises that what he is saying is the truth. He then proposes to her, by popping a romantic question and she compliments him saying, "You are a tasteful admirer."

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on May 8 this year. For the unaware, the unit of 29 had wrapped up shooting on January 30 this year.

The film is being produced by G Squad, which is owned by director Lokesh Kanakaraj, and Stone Bench Productions, which is owned by Karthik Subbaraj.

Written and directed by Rathna Kumar, the film, apart from featuring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead, will also feature Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima and Premkumar among others. Mathankumar has co-directed this film, the music of which has been composed by Sean Roldan.

Cinematography for the film is by Madhesh Manickam and editing is by R S Sathish Kumar while Shanmugaraja is in charge of the film's art direction. Costumes for the film are by Praveen Raja, while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Don Ashok.

The film has two lyricists in Uma Devi and Bakkiyam Shankar and two dance choreographers in Sherif M and Leelavathi.

--IANS

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