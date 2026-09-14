Rasika Dugal says ‘talent & merit never get equal importance’, admits it ‘hurts a lot’ when she isn’t cast

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal has opened up about the realities of the film industry, saying talent and merit do not always receive equal importance, further calling it the nature of business.

The actress also admitted that it hurts when she does not get cast in projects.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Rasika was asked whether the film industry is genuinely democratic,

Rasika said the industry, like the world at large, does not always operate on merit alone.

“We live our lives. Talent and merit never get equal importance. We know that.”

“The world is not a fair place to live in. Sometimes business things are more important, and sometimes artistic things are more important,” she added.

The actress, known for performances across films and streaming projects, said casting is also influenced by how viable an actor is perceived to be by the people making those decisions.

“When your work increases and people feel that you are viable in their perception, they cast you. When that does not happen, they do not cast you,” she said.

She added, “It hurts a lot when casting does not happen. But this is a part of the game and a part of the business, and you have to take it on the chin.”

The actress also spoke about the impact of audience and industry perceptions on an actor's career.

Ask whether such perceptions can typecast an actor into a particular image or genre, Rasika says there are many factors at play, including business considerations.

“People have perceptions, and this is also about business perception. But who perceives you and at what time? Is it in your hands?” she said. “I feel that even if those things affect my work, I have no control over them. So, I try not to think about these things and do my work as honestly as I can. The rest will follow,” she said.

The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Mirzapur 2.

The actress essays the role of Beena Tripathi in the movie which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and others.

–IANS

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