Gautham Ram Karthik tells fans: Your kindness is something I carry with me every single day!

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Overwhelmed by the love he received on his birthday, actor Gautham Ram Karthik has now penned a note of gratitude to his fans in which he has said that their kindness was something which he carried with him every single day.

Taking to his social media timelines to share a statement, the young star wrote, "I am truly and completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love I woke up to yesterday. Another year older, and somehow the warmth only grows with each one.

Every message, every call, every small gesture today has meant the world to me, and I carry every single one in my heart."

He went on thank friends and colleagues for their support on the occasion. He wrote, "To my friends and colleagues, thank you for the years of support, for showing up for me on and off set, and for making this industry feel like home.

To the print and media, thank you for your generosity in covering my journey and for the thoughtful words you've always shared."

He then went on to thank his fans, who he said were his biggest gift."

"The way you show up for me and claim me as your own continues to humble me more than I can express. None of this means anything without your love and support," he said and recalled that the last year had been a challenging one.

"This past year has asked a lot of me. It has tested my patience, pushed me past what I thought were my limits, and taught me more about myself than I expected. Through all of it, your love has been constant, unwavering, and exactly what I needed to keep me going. Your kindness is something I carry with me every single day!," he said.

The actor concluded his statement saying, "As I step into this new year, I do so with gratitude, with renewed energy, and with the strength that all of you continue to give me. Here's to more stories, more journeys, and more moments shared together. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

--IANS

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