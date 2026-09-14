Karen Gillan says daughter’s skeleton obsession has her ‘walking around’ with bones

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Karen Gillan has revealed that her daughter has gone from being scared of skeletons to becoming completely obsessed with them, thanks to a rather unusual coping exercise involving a skeleton kept in her office.

Karen took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph in which she is seen carrying her daughter and a toy skeleton.

“My baby is obsessed with skeletons now. She used to be scared so we practiced saying “Hi Skeleton!” to the skeleton I have in my office (don’t ask), and now she loves them and I have to walk around like this. WHAT HAVE I DONE?, “ wrote as the caption.

Gillan is married to American comedian Nick Kocher. The two got married in May 2022, in a ceremony in Scotland. The couple has a daughter, born in November 2024.

The actress gained recognition for her work in British film and television, particularly for portraying Amy Pond, a primary companion to the Eleventh Doctor in the science fiction series Doctor Who. Her early film roles include the thriller Outcast and the romantic comedy Not Another Happy Ending.

She worked on the British stage, appearing in John Osborne's play Inadmissible Evidence. The actress made her Hollywood debut in 2013, starring in the horror film Oculus, then played the lead in the sitcom Selfie.

She achieved stardom for portraying Nebula in several films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Ruby Roundhouse in the fantasy films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and Jumanji: Open World. She also wrote and directed the drama film The Party's Just Beginning.

On the acting front, she will next be seen in the new installment of the Jumanji franchise is titled 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

--IANS

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