Rashmika Sewwandi earns maiden ODI call-up as Sri Lanka name squad for Pakistan series

Colombo, July 17 (IANS) Sri Lanka has handed teenage fast bowler Rashmika Sewwandi her maiden ODI call-up as the selectors announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Pakistan, with Chamari Athapaththu continuing as captain.

The biggest talking point from the squad announcement is the inclusion of the highly-rated Sewwandi. At the same time, Malki Madara has been left out of the squad that defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the previous ODI series. Piumi Wathsala, Sugandika Kumari, and Nuthyangana are the other players to miss out.

Athapaththu, who starred with the bat during Sri Lanka's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, will once again lead the side. The experienced all-rounder was one of the standout performers at the tournament, smashing an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls against Ireland and returning figures of 1-23 to earn the Player of the Match award.

Sri Lanka return to ODI cricket after an encouraging T20 World Cup campaign in which they finished third in Group B, narrowly missing out on a semifinal berth on net run rate.

The selectors have retained the core of that squad, with Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga, and veteran spinner Inoka Ranaweera all keeping their places.

The home series is also significant in the context of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-29. Sri Lanka currently occupies third place in the standings with eight points from six matches and will be looking to strengthen their position with a successful outing against Pakistan.

The three-match ODI series will be played entirely in Hambantota, with matches scheduled for July 23, 25, and 28.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Chethana Vimukthi, Inoka Ranaweera, Nimasha Meepage, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmika Sewwandi, and Kawya Kavindi.

--IANS

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