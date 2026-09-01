September 01, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' to hit screens on November 27 this year!

Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' to hit screens on November 27 this year! (Photo: Unformula Films/Instagram)

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) The makers of director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Mysaa', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year.

Unformula Films, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before. IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON 27.11.26."

It may be recalled that the film was recently in the news when its unit completed shooting a crucial underwater sequence featuring Rashmika.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, producer Ajay Saipureddy had said, "It's a wrap for the exciting underwater sequence with Rashmika Mandanna."

The film has generated excitement among fans ever since it was first announced. In fact, in May this year, the film was in the news when actress Rashmika Mandanna disclosed that the unit had successfully wrapped up a long schedule in Kerala.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures of the unit that worked in Kerala, Rashmika wrote, "Guys, a little update is that we successfully wrapped up a long schedule for #Mysaa in Kerala!!"

She went on to say, "And these were some of the darlings who worked so so hard and made it all possible. Thank you guys and I'll see you soon again on set."

Sources close to the unit had told IANS earlier that stunt master Kecha Khampakdi had choreographed some high voltage action sequences for this film which were shot in this schedule. Rashmika is believed to have performed some high intensity action sequences during this schedule along with key actors in the film.

IANS had reported earlier that the actress had been training hard at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand to perform in the sequences that were to be filmed during this action schedule.

Sources in the unit had disclosed that the actress had trained for over eight hours everyday For 'Mysaa' in Bangkok.

For the unaware, Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film.

The film, apart from Rashmika, also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas P Krishna while music is by Jakes Bejoy. International stunt choreographer Andy Long is overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer.

--IANS

mkr/

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